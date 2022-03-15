Vidor Police asking for help in identifying suspects accused of breaking into mulitple cars

On February 17 morning, multiple vehicles in the 21000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor were broken into.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects accused of breaking into cars and using stolen credit cards at multiple Beaumont stores.

On February 17 morning, multiple vehicles in the 21000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor were broken into, according to a Vidor Police Department release.

On that same day, the suspects accused of breaking into the cars are thought to have used stolen credit cards taken from the vehicles between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The cards were used at a Walmart and Target in Beaumont, according to the release.

The suspects left the scenes in what is believed to be a Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked contact Detective Whitmer with the Vidor Police Department at 409-769-4561 or email bwhitmer@cityofvidor.com.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Vidor Police Department release:

The Vidor Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the following persons:

On the morning of February 17, 2022 multiple vehicle were burglarized in the 21000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor. On the same date between 8am and 9am the actors used credit cards taken during the burglary at WalMart and Target stores in Beaumont. The actors left in the vehicle below, which is believed to be a Chevrolet Equinox

Anyone with information is asked contact Detective Whitmer with the Vidor Police Department at 409-769-4561 or bwhitmer@cityofvidor.com

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.