VIDOR, Texas — Vidor police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say was been involved in a theft from Walmart.

Police released a photo of the woman, and said the theft happened on Monday, August 26 just before noon.

Vidor Police Department

They say she ran to a silver Pontiac, and left the parking area when she was confronted by loss prevention.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) if you have any information. You may remain anonymous.