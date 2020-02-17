VIDOR, Texas — Vidor residents helped police arrest two suspects after they fled into the woods during a chase.

The Orange County Sheriff's deputies told Vidor Police dispatch that they were chasing a reportedly stolen car on I-10 eastbound Saturday, Feb. 15. The driver exited I-10 onto Stanley Drive, which is a dead-end road, near FM 1132 and the driver and passenger fled into the woods, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said in a news release.

Officers searched the area and told the residents about the suspects, but were not able to find them Saturday, Carroll said.

Vidor Police received a call about two suspicious people asking for directions to Beaumont at 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning, Feb. 16. Both suspects ran from police again, but officers arrested Dylan Williams, 20, of Ville Platte, Louisiana. Officers found a pistol when they searched Williams, Carroll said.

Another resident told an officer he saw a man come out of the woods and run back to the trees about 8:20 a.m. Officers found him hiding in the brush. He fled, but Vidor Police and Beaumont K-9 Officer found him hiding under a trailer home on Craig Street.

Javis Gallow, 28, of Ville Platte, Louisiana was also arrested.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll thanked the residents for their help in catching the two suspects as well as the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS Troopers and Beaumont Police.

The Ville Platte Police Department in Louisiana is still investigating the case, Carroll said.

Vidor Police charged both Williams and Gallow were charged with evading arrest. Ville Platte Police Department charged them with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Ville Platte Police are still investigating a robbery and kidnapping involving the stolen car, Carroll said.

