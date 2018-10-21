Vidor Police arrested a man after a domestic disturbance involving gunshots.

Officers found a woman and five children hiding behind their van in the 2300 block of Highway 12 about 5:37 p.m., Oct. 20, police said in a statement.

The woman told police that her husband hit her while she was driving. After everyone got out of the van, he fired a gun she told police. Officers said blood was running down the woman's face from just above her right eye.

Two of the children pointed officers to a nearby apartment complex where officers found a man holding a small pink handgun to his head. Officers talked to the man until he tossed the handgun away and was taken into custody.

Police found a black box in the man's pockets with suspected methamphetamine inside.

Steven Edward Kyzar, of Mauriceville, was charged with aggravated assault and family violence, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Kyzar is being held at the Orange County Correctional facility, pending arraignment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

