Vidor Police arrest 'handyman' they say beat, robbed 74-year-old Vidor woman

Police say the suspect came back to the woman's home after being paid, broke in and demanded more money.

VIDOR, Texas — A "handyman" is behind bars after being accused of beating and robbing his elderly client in Vidor on Monday.

Vidor Police officers were sent to a home in the 800 block of Ferndale after a person was reported to be injured just after 10:30 a.m. Monday according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

When they arrived they found that a 74-year-old woman had been beaten and robbed in her own home the release said.

The woman told officers that a "handyman" she had previously hired and paid for his work had broken intro her home.

The "handyman," identified as Jason Lee Brown, 40, of Vidor, had returned and demanded more money from her she told officers.

When she did not give Brown money he beat her causing "significant injuries" and then stole her 2011 Lincoln Navigator and left according to the release.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with non-life threatening injuries police said.

Less than three hours later, at about 1:10 p.m., an officer spotted the woman's stolen Navigator near Pine Street and Texas Ave. in Vidor.

Multiple officers pulled over the Navigator and Brown was taken into custody without incident.

Brown was then taken to the Orange County Correctional Facility according to the release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Vidor Police Department news release...

On Monday, January 25, 2021, at approximately 10:35 AM, the Vidor Police Department received a call of an injured person in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Texas.

Upon arrival officers learned that the homeowner was attacked by a handyman that she had previously hired.

The homeowner advised he had broken into her house and assaulted her.

The handyman, Jason Lee Brown, had been paid for the tasks that he had completed. He returned to the residence and demanded more money from the 74-year-old female resident.

When she would not give him what he demanded, he began to beat her causing significant injuries. The suspect, Mr. Brown, then stole her 2011 Lincoln Navigator and fled the scene prior to arrival of officers.

The victim was transported by Allegiance Ambulance Service to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 1:10 PM, an officer spotted the stolen Mercury Navigator in the area of Pine St. and Texas Ave in Vidor, Texas. The officer followed the vehicle until other officers were able to assist.

Officers were able to take Mr. Brown into custody without further incident. Mr. Brown was transported to the Orange County Correctional Facility.

The suspect is identified as: Jason Lee Brown Age: 40 Hometown: Vidor, Texas