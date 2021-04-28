Vidor Police say argument about mans driving leads to shooting Wednesday

The victim was shot after "having words" with the driver of a Chevrolet truck about the way the man was driving.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man is in jail following a shooting that stemmed from an argument over how he was driving.

Randy Shane White, 30, of Vidor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

Vidor Police officers were sent to the 1500 block of North Main Wednesday morning at about 11 a.m. after a man was reported to have been shot in the back the release said.

The victim was shot after "having words" with the driver of a Chevrolet truck about the way the man was driving. The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital with non-life threatening injuries the release said.

The truck had left the area but officers were later told that the truck was in the area of Lyndale and Ferndale Streets.

They located the truck in the 400 block of Linda Lane and spotted White behind a fence nearby.

Orange County deputies assisted officers in taking White into custody without incident according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

