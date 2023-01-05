Vidor man pleads guilty to federal firearms violation

Job Allen Smith, 49, is a convicted felon and is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas on Thursday.

Job Allen Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person Thursday before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

On November 18, 2021, law enforcement officers conducted a search warrant at a residence in Vidor where they believed Smith would be in possession of narcotics, according to court documents.

During the search, officers discovered two firearms in the master bedroom closet.

Smith is a convicted felon and is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

He was previously arrested on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, by deputies with the Orange County Support Division.

The U.S. Marshal's Office assisted deputies in executing the arrest warrant for Smith in the 500 block of Ruby Street in Vidor.

Smith was initially arrested in November 2021 after a search warrant related to the distribution of heroin was executed at his Vidor residence the release said.

He was arrested at that time for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two rifles were found at his home when the search happened.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation then took over the case and brought it to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas to be prosecuted.

Smith was later indicted by a federal grand jury.

He was taken to the Orange County Jail after his arrest and later taken into custody by the FBI and transferred to a federal holding facility.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.