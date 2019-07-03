ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old Vidor man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three firearm charges.

The indictment alleges that on Dec. 12, 2018, and again on Feb. 2, 2019, Holeman was pulled over by law enforcement in Vidor, and attempted to evade police on both occasions according to a Department of Justice news release. It alleges he was arrested after short pursuits on both occasions according to the release.

Holeman was also in possession of firearms during both traffic stops, for a total of two revolvers, a pistol and a sawed-off shotgun according to the release.

The release says further investigation revealed Holeman is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, Holeman faces up to 10 years in federal prison according to the release.

Police say Holeman led them on a chase and had two firearms, one of which was stolen, as well as 5.7 grams of meth in his car on Saturday, February 2.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail on evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance charges according to a Vidor Police news release.

From a Department of Justice news release:

BEAUMONT, Texas – A 39-year-old Vidor, Texas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Brandon Aaron Holeman was named in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Mar. 6, 2019, charging him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

The indictment alleges that on two separate occasions, Dec. 12, 2018, and Feb. 2, 2019, Holeman was pulled over by law enforcement in Vidor and during both traffic stops, Holeman attempted to evade police and was arrested after brief pursuits. Holeman was also in possession of firearms during both traffic stops, for a total of two revolvers, a pistol, and a sawed-off shotgun. Further investigation revealed Holeman is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, Holeman faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Vidor Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.