A 30-year-old Vidor, Texas man has been indicted for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

Taylor Graham Cozart was indicted by a federal grand jury today and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, on July 30, 2019, law enforcement officers responded to a motorcycle accident on Interstate Highway 10 in Orange County, Texas. The defendant was the driver of the motorcycle, which was later determined to be stolen. Cozart was transported to a nearby hospital and the accident scene was cleared, during which time officers located a backpack affixed to the motorcycle. The backpack contained a pistol, ammunition, $3,000 cash, methamphetamine, Xanax and Hydrocodone pills. Further investigation revealed Cozart was a convicted felon having three prior felony drug convictions. As a convicted felon, Cozart is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, Cozart faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle S. Englade.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.