Vidor man charged after police find utility cables, tools in vehicle during traffic stop in Port Neches

Officers found tools commonly used to cut cables in the vehicle driven by Eddie Lee Dunwoody, Jr. of Vidor. They also found a freshly-cut, 30-foot cable nearby.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Vidor man has been charged after police found utility cables and tools normally used to cut cables in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at approximately 05:26 a.m., officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Industrial near Williamsburg in Port Neches

Officers were aware that communication cable thefts in this area have occurred in the past, according to a news release from the Port Neches Police Department.

Officer E. Orta saw a vehicle leaving the area and then conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle being driven by Eddie Lee Dunwoody, Jr. of Vidor.

While speaking with Dunwoody, Orta saw tools inside the vehicle which she recognized as tools commonly used in cable theft, according to the release.

Officer Orta and Officer M. Ivy, along with Sergeant M. Riley and Captain Detective J. Fournet conducted a field investigation.

When doing so, they found a piece of freshly cut communication cable around 30 feet in length lying on the side of the road, plus the tools located in Dunwoody's vehicle and other evidence linking him to the crime.

Although Dunwoody was believed to have acted alone, Officer A. Carter deployed the department drone and checked the area for additional suspects, according to the release.

No other suspects were found.

Dunwoody was arrested for theft aluminum/bronze/copper/brass and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

"Remember, if you see something, say something. If you observe suspicious persons and/or activity, regardless of how insignificant you think it might be, please call 911," officials said in the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

