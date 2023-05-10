Vidor man arrested, charged for stabbing woman over a dozen times at homeless camp in Lufkin

Lufkin Police say Richard Lee Callahan, 40, of Vidor, was found in possession of a bloody knife when he was arrested. The victim is expected to recover.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Vidor man has been arrested and charged after Lufkin Police say he stabbed a women multiple times at homeless camp.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at a homeless camp off of U.S. 59 in Lufkin.

Lufkin Police arrested Richard Lee Callahan, 40, of Vidor, who had been staying across from Executive Inn & Suites in the 100 block of Harmony Hill Drive with the woman he allegedly stabbed, according to a news release from the Lufkin Police Department.

Officers were first called to the nearby LaQuinta Inn in the 2000 block of South First Street after the woman came into the motel lobby with stab wounds and yelling for help.

Callahan was arrested without incident after responding officers saw him run into the woods. He was in possession of a bloody knife at the time of his arrest, according to the release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where medical staff determined she had been stabbed more than a dozen times.

She remained hospitalized as of Tuesday evening and is expected to recover, according to the release.

Callahan was taken to the Angelina County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.