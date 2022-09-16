Vidor man facing federal charges in heroin distribution case

He was initially arrested in November 2021 on drug and weapons charges before the feds got involved,

ORANGE, Texas — A Vidor man is facing federal charges for dealing heroin after being arrested by Orange County deputies this week.

Job Allen Smith, of Vidor, was arrested on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, by deputies with the Orange County Support Division according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. Marshal's Office assisted deputies in executing the arrest warrant for Smith in the 500 block of Ruby St in Vidor.

Smith was initially arrested in November 2021 after a search warrant related to the distribution of heroin was executed at his Vidor residence the release said.

He was arrested at that time for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two rifles were found at his home when the search happened according to the release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation then took over the case and brought it to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas to be prosecuted.

Smith was later indicted by a federal grand jury.

He was taken to the Orange County Jail after his arrest on Wednesday and later taken into custody by the FBI and transferred to a federal holding facility the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

