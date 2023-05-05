Vidor ISD officials believe Thursday night threat on social media is a hoax

More police officers will be at campuses in the district today as a precaution.

VIDOR, Texas — Officials believe a Thursday night social media post making a threat against students in the Vidor district is a hoax but are still talking some precautions.

Vidor Independent School District officials and the Vidor ISD Police Department began working with local law enforcement to deal with the threat last night according to a news release from the district.

School officials say they believe the post to be a hoax because the same image was shared with other districts. They did not mention which districts and currently 12News has heard of no other school threats in Southeast Texas.

Vidor ISD officials believe that all students will be safe at school today but are still giving parents the option to keep students home and excuse their absence the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

The Crime Stoppers tip line and app are available and have been used by students and parents to report school threats according to Crime Stoppers Director Jeremy Raley.

He says it's good for kids and staff to know the app is always available and that anyone can report concerning behavior that they may be too scared to talk about, personally.

"It's another tool in the school's tool bag and the students because they learn a lot more than they are giving up information on. They are around the students all day long," Raley said.

It's also important for parents to make sure they are aware of what is being posted to social media according to Raley.

"Have that relationship with your child that way if they see something they aren't comfortable with they can approach you and report it," Raley said.

