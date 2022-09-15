Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

Officers arrested him on the charges after pulling a vehicle over for speeding and finding the drugs.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge.

Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Officers patrolling in the area of Magnolia and Tyler Streets in the city's north end noticed a speeding vehicle just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday police said.

After officers pulled over the vehicle they found about 29 grams of what they suspected to be methamphetamine the release said.

Binning was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was booked on the charge.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the full Beaumont Police Department news release...

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:33pm, Officers were patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was conducted and led the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Seth Joseph Binning, a 17 year old male from Vidor, and transported him to Jefferson County Jail, where he was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance.