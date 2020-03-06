BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Officers Association has released a statement in response to a 13 second video of a Beaumont Police officer restraining a teenager in February.

It's a video some may have seen on social media.

The incident took place at Parkdale Mall in February. The teenager who was restrained posted the video on Instagram. This week, many are hoping that actions are taken by the Beaumont Police Department.

A short video posted on social media left many in Beaumont questioning Beaumont Police Department's methods for arrests.





"If that's how we're gonna be detaining people then there has to be a line drawn somewhere," Littlepage said.

In the 13 second video, a Beaumont Police Department officer is seen restraining the teen with his knee on his neck. The move is similar to one police used on George Floyd, who was killed while being arrested.

Police and city leaders say it doesn't tell the full story of what happened.

12News is still working to learn what led up to the incident by requesting the body cam video, as well as asking if police will change tactics moving forward.

Rene Littlepage helps run the Beaumont Crimewatch Facebook page. She says the video is very concerning.

"That's somebody's child whether or not we're making great choices, there were no arrest made so I don't feel like that should have been used just to detain someone," Littlepage said.

Police departments across the country have condemned the knee on neck maneuver to restrain an individual, and are calling for it to be banned.

With nationwide protests continuing after George Floyd's death, Littlepage believes that Beaumont Police should be fully transparent about the case.

"If this is something that is not the proper way to do it we need to take those bad examples out and we need to retrain, re-educate and make sure it doesn't happen again," Littlepage said.

Beaumont Police haven't said if the officer who restrained the teen will be disciplined.

