VIDEO | Neighbors say passenger pointed gun out car window at children in Beaumont's west end

The video was caught on a home security camera on Limerick Drive

BEAUMONT, Texas — Home surveillance cameras in a west end neighborhood captured what appears to be someone in a moving vehicle pointing a gun out the window.

Neighbors say it happened in Beaumont on Limerick Drive Sunday, and that the gun was being pointed at children.

It's just off Gladys, near St. Jude's. The video seems to show a passenger inside a gold car waving a handgun.

Beaumont Police are now investigating.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.