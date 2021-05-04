A family hopes by releasing the video they can help deputies catch the suspect responsible.

SPRING, Texas — A woman in Spring’s Forest North neighborhood is recovering from her injuries after her family says she was involved in a hit-and-run that was caught on video.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip of the incident from two angles and does not have audio.

Video posted to social media over the weekend shows a dark red, lowered pickup truck hitting the mother, who was on her bike, at an intersection.

The victim does not wish to be identified.

KHOU11 spoke to her daughter, Melissa, who said it happened as her mom tried to go through the intersection. The video shows the cyclist waiting for another vehicle at the four-way stop. When it was her turn to go, the pickup also entered the intersection and hit her.

Family believes it could have been intentional

Family members say, after watching the video, it almost seemed intentional.

“The way he cut the corner, if you were to see the curbs and how big they were, she was still on the right side of the road. He kind of cut onto the wrong side of the road when he was turning, and he accelerated,” Melissa told KHOU11. “Even the witnesses said it almost seemed like it was an intentional hit.”

Neighbors who were outside ran to the woman’s side, and one of them called 911.

Melissa also rushed to the scene and was there within minutes. She was able to look at her mother’s injuries after she was put in an ambulance.

“It makes me sick to my stomach. It’s scary. It makes your stomach twist. It makes me sick to my stomach that someone could do that to somebody and not stop.”

“It would be a totally different thing if they had stopped and render aid.”

Melissa said her mother is very loving, very caring and sweet and “takes care of people.”

Her mom said she feels very blessed that her injuries weren’t worse than they are.

The suspect's truck had a distinct look

The victim’s family points out the truck appears to be an older Chevrolet 1500, dark red with very dark tint and the exhaust on the side instead of the rear. The vehicle also had distinct, non-factory wheels. The vehicle also appears to be lowered.

They believe the person could work in the area for a home renovation company or roofing contractor.