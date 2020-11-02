ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department has released home security camera footage of a home invasion robbery that happened just after midnight Tuesday.

According to police, it was just after 12:20 a.m. when five masked individuals forced their way inside a home in the 1600 block of Oak Landing in Aransas Pass. They assaulted two residents and tied up everyone inside the home as they proceeded to search a room for a large sum of money.

The suspects left as soon as they had the money in their possession.

Police believe the suspects knew the victim and knew where the money would be located. It is believed that they followed the victim home from Corpus Christi.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Stacey Allen with the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224.

