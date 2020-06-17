ORANGE, Texas — Workers at a Pinehurst motorcycle dealership are cleaning up Wednesday morning after several people smashed into the front of the building and stole a pair of motorcycles.

Police in Pinehurst are investigating after surveillance video caught two or three men using a pickup truck to smash the front doors of Honda of Orange.

The suspects can then be seen pushing two dirt bikes out of the dealership and into the parking lot.

The two new off-road motorcycles that were stolen, a Honda CRF450X and a Honda CRF150R, have a combined value of nearly $19,000 according to the Honda website.

A driver in posted a photo of a pair of motorcycle matching the description of the stolen bikes in the back of a pickup he said he spotted heading into Port Arthur Wednesday morning.

The owner of the dealership told 12News that he believes that the suspects may be some of the same people who broke into the dealership in August 2019 and stole motorcycles.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

