HOUSTON — Two burglary suspects made off with five English and French bulldog puppies valued at more than $44,000 from a business in late April, police say.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of the theft which happened at 3:30 a.m. on April 29 at a business located in the 11500 block of East FM 1960. Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the two suspects in the video.

Investigators say the two burglars broke the front window of the business to gain access and then loaded the puppies into duffle bags.

The suspects then drove away from the scene in black newer model Honda Accord with unique wheels, police said.

The suspects wore masks, hooded sweatshirts and gloves during the incident, police said.

Investigators said five puppies were taken, but three of them have been returned since the burglary.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM