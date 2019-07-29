BEAUMONT, Texas — Surveillance video obtained by 12News shows a man attempting to light a Beaumont house on fire.

A 25-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on arson charges after officials said he tried setting his neighbor's porch on fire in June.

The homeowner's father shared the video surveillance with 12News and said the footage is from June 21, when investigators say Khang Dang tried to light his neighbor's house on fire.

RELATED: Beaumont man indicted on arson charge, accused of lighting neighbor's porch on fire

RELATED: Man arrested, accused of setting neighbor's front porch on fire in Beaumont's West End

Dang was indicted on two arson charges in July.

The home, located on Briarmeadow Drive, had cameras located near the mailbox and front door.

On June 21 around 11 p.m., a man was caught in the video trying to set fire to the home's front porch.

"I'm just happy the victims are okay and that he was unsuccessful in his attempt to burn down their house," Beaumont Fire/Rescue Captain Jimmy Blanchard said.

A man can be seen squirting a liquid onto the home's exterior wall before he lights the house on fire.

Blanchard said someone was inside while the incident happened.

"As you can see in the video, it looks like he was trying to burn the house down," Blanchard said. "We initially got the call from the homeowner, saying she was watching someone on video light her house on fire."

The man in the video is shown running away after the fire ignites.

After the fire quickly burns out, the suspect is seen returning back and trying to light the home on fire again.

"It was the front door area and that's the means of escape for the people that are living there," said Blanchard. "Also, one of the victims that lives at the home is a handicap person."

The fire didn't spread past the porch, but damages are estimated at around $4,000.

Dang was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Investigators have not said why they believe the suspect would have tried to set the porch on fire, but know it could've been much worse.

"The wood of the door could've burned and there's curtains inside the door that could've burned," said Blanchard. "If it would've progressed more and if he would've lit the fires in different ways."

Dang has been indicted on two counts of arson, both first degree felonies.

The homeowner told 12News she is back in the home and her front door has been fixed.