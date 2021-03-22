Man shot in the leg at I-10 hotel in Beaumont, not cooperating with police

The shooting happened at the Executive Inn & Suites off I-10

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting at a motel off I-10.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth by ambulance.

Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley telling 12News that the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

12News saw police on scene canvassing a grassy area near the Executive Inn & Suites, which is located off I-10 near Walden Rd.

This is a developing story | 12News will keep you updated on any new developments

