Victim says his toddlers were with him during armed robbery, Beaumont man facing charges

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is facing charges after a victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint with his toddlers in the car.

The robbery happened on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Beaumont officers responded to the Lakeside Apartments after receiving a call about a robbery shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they spoke to a victim who told them he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police his two toddlers were in the car with him during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger with Georgia license plates. The suspect was later identified as Jereem Ajani Cunningham, 21, of Beaumont.

While officers were speaking to the victim, he saw Cunningham’s car pass the apartments heading north on Major Drive. The victim told officers, and they tried to stop the Cunningham.

Cunningham sped away from police but was eventually stopped. Officers found a gun inside Cunningham's car.

Cunningham was arrested, charged with aggravated robbery and evading in a motor vehicle and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. He is currently being held on bonds totaling more than $100,000.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

