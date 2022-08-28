Victim in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Beaumont Sunday night, investigation underway

It happened in the 300 block of East Pipkin Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing that left one person in critical condition.

It happened in the 300 block of East Pipkin Street. Beaumont Police responded to the area shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers told a 12News crew at the scene that a woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in critical condition.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the stabbing or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

