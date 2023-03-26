Victim in critical condition after being shot in the head in Kirbyville Saturday, man in custody on unrelated charges

Deputies believe an altercation ended with a suspect firing a gun and shooting a victim in the head.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A 25-year-old man is in custody on unrelated charges after a Saturday shooting in Kirbyville left a man in critical condition.

Deputies responded to a medical call on County Road 402 Saturday evening. Upon arrival, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office release.

The victim was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. He is currently in critical condition, and his identity has not yet been released.

Deputies believe around 10:30 p.m. another man arrived at the residence on County Road 402 and an "altercation ensued," according to the release. The altercation allegedly ended with the suspect firing a gun and shooting the victim.

The suspect left the scene, and deputies were later able to identify him, according to the release. At this time, the suspect's identity is not being released.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old Kirbyville man was taken into custody on unrelated charges. At this time, it is unclear what he is charged with.

Chief Deputy Scott Duncan said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

