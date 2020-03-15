SILSBEE, Texas — A Silsbee man is behind bars charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man.

The deadly shooting happened at a home in the 6600 block of FM 1122, north of Silsbee.

Deputies were called to the home around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Jason Ray Rush of Silsbee.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting but was later arrested at a home on Twin Bridges Road, according to the release from Hardin County Sheriff, Mark Davis.

The suspect has been identified as Ryan Michael Hinkie, 29, of Silsbee.

He is charged with murder.

He has been arraigned by Hardin County Justice of the Peace Melissa Minton.

Hinkie is currently being held in the Hardin County Jail with his bond set at $1,000,000.00, according to the release.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back with 12News as we gather more information.

