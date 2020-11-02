HOUSTON — A “very, very dangerous” sexual assault suspect is on the loose and Houston police say they want him caught before he attacks again.

HPD detectives identify the suspected serial rapist as 28-year-old Brandon Jay Carter. He is linked to at least three cases and suspected in others, according to HPD.

Investigators believe Carter stalks his victims before attacking them in their homes.

“Brandon Jay Carter is not a nice man,” HPD detective D.R. Daniel said. “Very brutal to his victims, using a pistol, covers their eyes with different methods and uses ties to bound them during the sexual assault.”

The most recent case happened on January 5 in west Houston. When the 31-year-old victim left her apartment to go to work, detectives say Carter ambushed her at gunpoint and forced her back inside.

She told investigators he was wearing a cloth hood over his head and put a similar one over hers. He tied her up with plastic zip ties and sexually assaulted her before leaving with her debit card.

Detectives say Carter is “very, very methodical” when it comes to leaving DNA evidence at the scenes. It was the victim’s stolen debit card that led to his identity.

Daniel said they found surveillance video of Carter using the card at a Shell station at 647 Greens Road. He was identified by a relative and a roommate.

“He made a mistake and we caught him,” Daniel said.

He was then linked to two sexual assaults in the Greenspoint area in June and September of 2019.

“We do believe that Brandon Carter is responsible for other sexual assaults,” they said, asking other possible victims to come forward.

Carter is around 5'8, 160 pounds with a stocky, athletic build. He may have a mustache and his hair may have changed since the old mug shot in this story.

He is known to have lived in the Greenspoint area and has been known to stay in motels and with friends.

Friends told police he often uses the bus to get around and they don't believe he has a car.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts, or who believe they may have been one of his victims, is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division Adult Sex Crimes Unit at 713-308-1180 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

