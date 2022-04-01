8 months after George Floyd's 4-year-old niece was shot, HPD releases photo of 'vehicle of interest'

Arianna Delane was injured when someone opened fire on an apartment on Houston's south side on New Year's Day.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a "vehicle of interest" in connection with the New Year's Day shooting of a 4-year-old girl. They're hoping a surveillance photo of the vehicle might lead to the shooter or shooters.

Arianna Delane, George Floyd's niece, was injured when someone opened fire on an apartment on Houston's south side. The little girl survived but a family friend told us she suffered a punctured lung, punctured liver and three broken ribs.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired last January.

Four adults and one other child were inside the apartment on Yellowstone Boulevard but they weren't hurt.

Nearly eight months later, HPD homicide detectives are still trying to identify the shooter or shooters involved in the early-morning drive-by. The surveillance photo just released Wednesday is believed to be a dark-colored sedan, possibly with aftermarket tire rims. They say it was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The shooting was also the focus of an HPD Internal Affairs investigation after questions were raised about the response time. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released the following statement following the shooting.