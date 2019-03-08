GROVES, Texas — Groves Police, so far, have received nine reports about tires being slashed along 25th street. At several homes, multiple vehicles have tires that are slashed. They expect that number to increase as more people check their cars.

Winnie Garcia recently purchased a new car and now is forced to make another purchase after discovering that her back tire was flatten.

She estimates that it will cost about $300.00 to replace the one tire. In her 50 years of living along 25th, this was a first for her.

"I worked all week and had to spend it on a tire. it's ridiculous," Garcia said. I'm a senior citizen, you know, and I don't think I should have to do that."

Vetta Harrison, went to visit her sister-in-law who was also a victim.

she says the tire slashings are senseless.

"Why would you go around cutting people tires in the middle of the night, the whole neighborhood, that's silly," Harrison said. "Go find another hobby, they have jobs, summer programs, you know, go find something else to do than destroy people merchandise," she said.

Groves Police don't have any suspects. They are asking people to check their surveillance from midnight till about 6 a.m. They have since stepped up patrol in the neighborhood.