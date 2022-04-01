Vandals damage ancient rock art at Big Bend National Park

The vandals permanently damaged ancient petroglyphs by scratching their names and the date across a rock panel.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Ancient petroglyphs in the Indian Head area of Big Bend National Park were permanently damaged on Dec. 26, when vandals scratched their names and the date across a rock panel.

Graffiti and other vandalism that damages parts of the park are illegal. According to a Big Bend spokesperson, damaging park resources is a violation of Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations. Additionally, rock art and ancient cultural sites are protected under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.

Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker said vandalizing the park impacts the American people as a whole.

“Big Bend National Park belongs to all of us,” Krumenaker said. “Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks. With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation's heritage is lost forever."

Park archaeologists have documented more than 50 instances of vandalism to priceless sites since 2015.

The park does want to remind the public that if they see vandalized rock art, they should not try to clean it themselves. Instead, report it to the park and experts will try to prevent damage as quickly as possible using specialized techniques.