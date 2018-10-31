Authorities are investigating after the garage of a vacant home caught fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire in the 3000 block of 59th Street at 6:09 a.m. Oct. 30.

The fire crews found a detached garage on fire when they arrived on scene. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage and the fire did not spread to the home. The residence had been vacant for some time and there were no injuries during the fire, according to the Port Arthur Fire Department.

Port Arthur Fire Marshals identified a person of interest while the fire was still burning. An arrest warrant was issued by Judge Derouen at 4:30 p.m . on Oct. 30. The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

