BEAUMONT, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Federal Prison camp sometime Saturday morning.

Marshals and law enforcement are looking for inmate Anthony Safford King, 41, who was discovered missing at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning from the Satellite Prison Camp the Federal Correctional Camp just south of Beaumont according to a news release from the prison.

King, who is black, is about 6’1” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes the release said.

King was serving a 48 month sentence for “Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” the release said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call United States Marshals Service at (713) 718-4800.

From a Bureau of Prisons news release….

On September 28, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Anthony Safford King was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp at the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Beaumont, Texas.

The United States Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated. Anyone with information related to this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (713) 718-4800.

Mr. King is a 41-year-old Black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6'01" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was sentenced in the U. S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama to 48 months for Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

The Satellite Prison Camp at FCC Beaumont is a minimum security facility that currently houses 547 male offenders in Beaumont, Texas.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.