U.S. Marshals arrest Port Arthur murder suspect Friday in Louisiana

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man wanted in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man last Saturday night at a Port Arthur Apartment complex has been arrested in Louisiana.

Kentrell A Gabriel was arrested Friday in New Iberia, Louisiana, by U.S. Marshals according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

He was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Donyel Delmar, 45, on Saturday night, July 8, 2023 at the Prince Hall Apartments in Port Arthur.

He is currently being held in the Iberia Parish Jail where he was brought at about 6 p.m. Friday according to jail records.

It is not clear yet when Gabriel will be extradited to Texas but his bond has already been set at $1 million according to Duriso.

Officers were sent to the apartment complex on West 14th St at about 11 p.m. on July 8, 2023, for a reported shooting according to a file story.

When they arrived they found a Delmar suffering from a gunshot wound Duriso told 12News at the time.

Delmar was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital in critical condition but he later died according to Duriso.

A disturbance led to the shooting but Gabriel had left before police arrived.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

