US Marshalls, Orange Police find more than 300 grams of cocaine while arresting man on federal warrant

ORANGE, Texas — A man from Orange was reportedly found to have more than 300 grams of cocaine during a Friday arrest.

The City of Orange Narcotic Division and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Richard Thomas Jr. on Friday. He was found in the 2400 block of 16th Street.

Thomas was wanted on a federal warrant for possession to intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to an Orange Police Department release.

After a short chase, Thomas was taken into custody. During the arrest, he was found to have Xanax, Fentanyl and more than three hundred grams of cocaine.

Thomas was taken to the LaSalle Unit in Beaumont and released to federal custody.

From an Orange Police Department release:

On Friday, April 21, 2023, the City of Orange Narcotic Division and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Richard Thomas Jr., of Orange, Texas. Thomas was wanted on a federal warrant for Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. Thomas was located in the 2400 block of 16th Street. After a brief foot pursuit, Thomas was captured and placed into custody. During the arrest, Thomas was found to be in possession of Xanax, Fentanyl and over three hundred grams of cocaine. Thomas was transported to the LaSalle Unit in Beaumont and released to federal custody.

