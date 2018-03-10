ORANGE — Jennifer Umbenhaur is counting her blessings today after an unsecured wooden plank fell off a truck and into her 16-year-old daughters windshield leaving her only with scratches.

Ashley, 16, was driving down FM 1442, near the landfill in Orange, when the plank flew out of a truck heading the opposite direction.

The plank smashed right into her car and lodged into her windshield.

Umbenhaur said her daughter shielded herself and was able to pull over.

Ashley walked away with just a few scratches.

The family hopes people will take what happened to Ashley as a reminder to always secure their things before driving off.

