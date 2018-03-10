ORANGE — Jennifer Umbenhaur is counting her blessings today after an unsecured wooden plank fell off a truck and into her 16-year-old daughters windshield leaving her only with scratches.

Ashley, 16, was driving down FM 1442, near the landfill in Orange, when the plank flew out of a truck heading the opposite direction.

The plank smashed right into her car and lodged into her windshield.

parriss 1 Cropped_1538604985147.jpg.jpg

Umbenhaur said her daughter shielded herself and was able to pull over.

Ashley walked away with just a few scratches.

The family hopes people will take what happened to Ashley as a reminder to always secure their things before driving off.

© 2018 KBMT