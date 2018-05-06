Gustavo Tijerina Sandoval has been sentenced to death following his conviction for the murder of Border Patrol agent Javier Vega Jr.

Last week, the Vega family pleaded with the jury to sentence him to death following the guilty verdict in the case.

“I think they should give me, to be honest with you, an eye for an eye,” said Javier Vega Sr., the Border Patrol agent’s father.

#BREAKING: Verdict is in. #GustavoTijerinaSandoval, convicted of murdering off-duty #BorderPatrol agent #JavierVegaJr, gets death penalty for ct 1 (capital murder), life in prison for ct 2 (attempted capital murder) +$10k fine. Formal sentencing by judge TBA. Gag order remains pic.twitter.com/XW4bP5cpuB — Oscar Margain (@OscarBorderTeam) June 5, 2018

Tijerina was found guilty of murdering Vega in front of his mother during a deadly robbery attempt at the family’s home.

During the sentencing stage of the trial, the state called on five members of the Vega family to take the stand in an effort to show the jury the emotional damage the now-convicted murderer caused them.

