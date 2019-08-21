HOUSTON — A student at the University of Houston-Downtown has been charged after police say he threatened to shoot up a classroom building.

Oscar Rincon, 19, is charged with felony terroristic threat, according to court documents.

It allegedly happened Tuesday night. UHD was contacted by the FBI on Tuesday night about a Snapchat post from a student talking about shooting up a UHD classroom building.

The Snapchat post included a picture of an empty classroom, according to Harris County prosecutors' motion for a high bond.

Police said Rincon was inside a classroom when he made the threat.

UHD officials said it appeared Rincon was frustrated about a class being cancelled.

Rincon was denied bond Wednesday.

