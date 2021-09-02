UH football player accused of beating, choking girlfriend

Chidozie Nwankwo is accused of attacking his girlfriend during a fight about her hair.

HOUSTON — A defensive lineman for the University of Houston football team is accused of choking and hitting his girlfriend during a fight last month.

Upon learning of the allegations, the UH football team suspended Chidozie Nwankwo, a freshman from Richmond.

According to the UH website, Nwankwo is nearly 6 feet tall and weighs just under 300 pounds. He went to Foster High School

According to court documents, he and his girlfriend got into an argument at his on-campus apartment on Jan. 28.

Authorities said Nwankwo, 18, and his girlfriend have been dating for three years and she had been staying with him for three weeks before the attack. He turns 19 later this month.

That Thursday, at about 11:30 p.m., authorities said Nwankwo's girlfriend asked him for help with her hair. According to court documents, Nwankwo yelled at her and told her to leave the apartment.

As his girlfriend was packing her things, court records indicate Nwankwo got mad and grabbed her by her neck and slammed her against a wall. He continued to hold her by her throat and squeeze harder, "causing her physical pain and to gasp for air," court records said.

The victim told authorities she feared for her life.

According to court records, after releasing his girlfriend's throat, Nwankwo went to the bathroom, threw her makeup off the counter and cursed at her as he told her to pick it up off the floor.

He blocked her exit from the bathroom and hit her in the face, court records said. When she got out of the bathroom, Nwankwo grabbed the back of her neck and pushed her face into a mattress, according to court records.

Nwankwo is charged with injury to a family member - impeding breathing. It's a felony. He posted a $5,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 15. A protective order was filed, prohibiting him from coming in close contact with the victim.

UH Athletics issued this statement about the allegations surrounding Nwankwo: