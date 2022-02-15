Uber driver accused of attacking 73-year-old Houston woman

The victim accuses Naponica Brooks of yanking her out of the vehicle after she asked Brooks to stop texting while driving.

HOUSTON — A 73-year-old Houston woman told authorities she was attacked by her Uber driver in northwest Harris County Monday.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are looking for 22-year-old Naponica Brooks who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly person.

The victim told Precinct 4 deputies that Brooks went ballistic after she asked her to stop texting and driving. The victim claims Brooks nearly hit another vehicle on the Northwest Freeway.

She said Brooks pulled into a parking lot near Senate Avenue and ordered the woman to get out. The victim said Brooks grabbed her purse and arm and yanked her out of the vehicle.

When the woman tried to call 911, she said Brooks grabbed her phone and threw it on the ground before speeding away.

A good Samaritan saw what happened and got the Uber driver's license plate number and called for help.

Precinct 4 ran the plates and said the same vehicle was linked to a recent aggravated assault case with the Baytown Police Department.

Baytown P.D. identified the suspect in that case as Naponica Brooks.

Uber said she is no longer a driver for them.

“The conduct described is completely unacceptable. Violence of any kind is not tolerated on the Uber platform. We removed this driver’s access to the app and stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation," Uber said in a statement.

Uber said its app includes an emergency button for passengers and drivers. It will alert 911 with key information, including the vehicle model, license plate and GPS location.

Riders can also report issues via the app.

If you know Brooks' whereabouts, please call Precinct 4 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).