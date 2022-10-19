Surveillance video leads to arrest of Tyler County sisters in Fred store burglary

The 21 and 17-year-old sisters are both facing a charge of felony burglary of a building.

FRED, Texas — A pair of Tyler County sisters were arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing a small store in Fred.

Haley Knighten, 21 and Jamie Knighten, 17, were arrested on burglary charges by Tyler County deputies according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler County deputies, who were patrolling in the area, responded to a burglary alarm at the Country Corner Store in Fred at about 11:20 p.m. on Monday less than five minutes after the crime the release said.

They spoke to the store owner and learned that "thousands" in cash as well as cigarettes and vape products were missing.

Surveillance video showed that a former employee of the store may have been involved in the burglary the release said.

This lead deputies to speak to the sisters at a home off of County Road 4640 not far from the store.

Deputies arrested the two sisters at the home and were able to recover the missing cash, cigarettes and vape products not far from the crime scene according to the release.

Both were taken to the Tyler County Jail where they charged with felony burglary of a building.

Haley Knighten's bond was set at $7,500 and Jamie Knighten's bond was set at $5,000 by Tyler County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Trish Ford.

Both had bonded out and been released by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to a jailer who confirmed that the two were sisters.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

