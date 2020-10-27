Tyler County meth dealer sentenced to 20 years in state prison Monday

The district attorney's office said he tried to explain why he was carrying a scale, short barrel shotgun, meth and $800 in cash

WOODVILLE, Texas — A meth dealer in Tyler County was sentenced to 20 years in a state prison Monday by District Judge Earl Stover.

According to a release from the Tyler County District Attorney's Office, Robert Holcomb, Jr. tried to testify that he was just a meth user and didn't deal the drugs to others.

He tried to explain why he was carrying digital scales, almost an ounce of meth, a loaded short barrel shotgun and about $800 in cash according to the release.

One witness said during the trial he bought meth from Holcomb at least 10 times.

Prosecutors presented evidence of Holcomb's dealings, most of which were in the Warren area according to the release.

