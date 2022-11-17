Tyler County man indicted, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

Billy Baker is being held in the Tyler County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A 49-year-old Tyler County man accused of crimes against children could soon stand trial.

Billy Baker, of Fred, is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child. District Attorney Lucas Babin presented the case to a Tyler County grand jury on November 10, 2022, and the jury later indicted Baker.

The charge and indictment comes after an investigation conducted by the Tyler County Sheriff's Office into a felony aggravated sexual assault of a child case.

Investigators compiled evidence related to the case and presented it to the Tyler County District Attorney's Office.

Baker is being held in the Tyler County Jail on a $350,000 bond. Justice of the Peace Milton Powers has set numerous bond conditions that Baker must comply with.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release:

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release:

Tyler County Sheriff's Office Investigators have been investigating a Felony Aggravated Sexual of a Child case. Investigators were able to obtain and compile evidence related to the case and presented it to the Tyler County District Attorney's Office. On November 10, 2022, District Attorney Lucas Babin presented the Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child case to a Tyler County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury indicted Billy Baker, age 49 of Fred, on (1) count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Baker was arrested and booked into the Tyler County Jail.

Justice of the Peace Milton Powers set bond at $350,000.00 along with numerous bond conditions that Baker must comply with.

