Port Arthur Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Officers responded to 6701 West Port Arthur Road after two armed suspects confronted an employee closing the store and demanded money, Port Arthur Police said in a news release.

Police said the employee was not harmed after he gave the pair what they wanted. The employee then reported the robbery to police.

As of Saturday morning, police said the two have not been located.

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

On 10/19/18 at approximately 10:25 PM, officers from the Port Arthur Police Department responded to 6701 West Port Arthur Rd in reference to an Aggravated Robbery. Two armed black male subjects confronted an employee who was closing the business and demanded money. The employee complied and was not harmed and was able to contact police.

The suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and have not been located at this time. Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the scene. This incident is currently being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Criminal Investigation Division.

If you know this suspects identity or have any other information on this or any other crime, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

