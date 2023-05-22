x
Two victims sent to hospital after shooting in Beaumont Monday afternoon

Preliminary investigation reveals gunfire was exchanged between several individuals on foot and several individuals in a vehicle.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two victims were transported to the hospital after a shooting in Beaumont Monday afternoon.

Beaumont Police were on scene of the shooting in the 5000 block of Helbig Road. 

Preliminary investigation reveals gunfire was exchanged between several individuals on foot and several individuals in a vehicle.

Officers found two firearms, one of which was stolen. 

The two gunshot victims with non life-threatening injuries were transported to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

