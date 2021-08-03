Two teen girls rescued, man arrested for human trafficking in Beaumont after hotline tip

A National Human Trafficking Hotline tip led to two 16-year-old girls being found safe at a home in Groves. Jake Knight Jones, 39, was arrested Monday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teenage girls were rescued and a man was arrested after a hotline tip led to a human trafficking investigation in Beaumont last week.

Beaumont Police received a tip Monday, March 1 from the National Human Trafficking Hotline about two 16-year-old girls being "commercially sexually exploited," Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

Detectives investigated information in the tip and identified the teenage girls and found them on websites used for sexual exploitation, Morrow said.

The two girls were found safely at a home in Groves Wednesday, March 3 in an investigtation involving Beaumont Police, Nederland Police and Groves Police and other Southeast Texas law enforcement. Beaumont Police obtained arrest warrants for a suspect in the case on Friday, March 5.

Jake Knight Jones, 39, of Port Arthur was arrested Monday, March 8 by the Jefferson County Warrant Division and the U.S. Marshall Service for two counts of trafficking a person under the age of 18.

Jones was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. His bonds total $1 million dollars.

"The Beaumont Police Department would like to thank the many law enforcement agencies listed above for their assistance and collaboration in this quickly evolving case," Morrow said. "We would also like to thank the anonymous citizen who had the courage to submit the information they had about this crime to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which ultimately led to the recovery of two minors and the arrest of a trafficker."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device