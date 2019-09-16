PINEHURST, Texas —

Pinehurst Police are asking for the community's help in identifying two burglary suspects.

Two men driving a late model gray or silver Dodge Charger parked next door to U-Rent-Alls in the 1600 block of Strickland Drive around 4:37 a.m. September 4, Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer III said in a news release.

One of the suspects jumped the fence and shattered the glass on the front door to get into the building, based on surveillance video. The suspect appears to be startled by the alarm and ran off, fleeing in the car with the other suspect.

Anyone who can identify the people in the video should call Pinehurst Police Department at (409) 886-2221 or Southeast Texas CrimeStoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

