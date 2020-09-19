Two suspects in Jasper Walmart thefts identified through community effort

Jasper Police posted the photos just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 and both people were identified by 3:30 p.m., police said in an update.

JASPER, Texas — Two suspects wanted in connection with recent thefts at the Jasper Walmart were identified with the help of the community.

The Jasper Police Department asked for the public's help to identify two people in surveillance footage.

Jasper Police posted the photos just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 and both people were identified by 3:30 p.m., police said in an update.

"A huge thank you goes out to the awesome citizens and partners across county lines!" Jasper Police said.

"They are suspects to several thefts at our friendly Jasper Wal-Mart," the department said in the original Facebook post.

One of them is a white man driving a gray Chevrolet van traveling with a woman wearing a pink shirt.

Anyone with information about them is asked to contact Detective Hadnot at (409) 383-6183.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.