Two suspects in custody, one at large after August robbery of Kirbyville game room

Gregorio Carpio, 50 of Rye, remains at large.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in the Jasper County Jail and officials are looking for a third after a game room in Kirbyville was robbed.

It happened on August 16, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Field House Game Room in Kirbyville after receiving a call about a robbery.

Three days later, on August 19, 2022, deputies received a tip that the vehicle used in the robbery had possibly been located, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office release. The vehicle was spotted at a residence across the highway from the game room, on County Road 604 in Kirbyville.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the residence and found 40 grams of methamphetamine, packing material and scales, according to the release.

Deputies arrested Colton McInnis, 23 of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49 of Kirbyville, on felony narcotic charges at the residence. As the investigation progressed, Street and McInnis were later charged with second-degree felony robbery.

Gregorio Carpio, 50 of Rye, was also charged with second-degree felony robbery, according to the release. He remains at large.

Street is being held in the Jasper County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000, and McInnis is being held on bonds totaling $130,000.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the location of Carpio is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office or the nearest law enforcement agency. Carpio also goes by “Greg,” according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

