Two suspects fire shots during north Beaumont burger stand robbery

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a robbery that involved shots fired at a Beaumont restaurant.

Officers were called to Mr. Burger in the 2600 block of Lucas Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say two suspects entered the building. One person brandished a gun and fired at least one shot at the cash register. Both suspects left the scene on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police news release. Witnesses said several shots were fired. Officers spoke with witnesses who were able to provide more information.

From the information, officers were able to locate one of the suspects. The suspect has been identified as Travon Sibley, a 17-year-old of Beaumont.

The suspect was transported to the police station to speak with detectives. Afterwards, he was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Sibley has been charged with aggravated robbery. His bond has not been set.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Beaumont Police Department full release...

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 7:58 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Mr. Burger, located at 2605 E. Lucas, in reference to a robbery that had just occurred. When Officers arrived it was discovered that two suspects entered the business. The first suspect brandished a handgun and discharged the weapon while taking the cash register. Both suspects fled on foot and witnesses stated several additional shots were fired. No one was injured during the robbery. Officers spoke with several witnesses and were able to obtain suspect information. Through diligent follow-up, Officers were able to locate one of the suspects, identified as Travon Sibley, a 17 year old Beaumont resident. Sibley was transported to the police station to speak with Detectives before being transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

