JASPER, Texas — Editor's note: the above video is from 12/12/2018

Jasper County Sheriff's office confirms there are two in custody in connection with the death of Christopher Spikes.

Spikes' body was found in the woods north of Jasper on Dec. 7, 2018.

The two people who were arrested are identified as Justin DeBourgeois and Andrea Brumley. Deputies haven't given more information on what charges the woman and man are facing.

Sheriff's have not confirmed if there's a third suspect at this time.

12News is working to get more information. We will update you if or when we get more information.

